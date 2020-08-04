Infectious disease experts favour easing of public drinking laws

Social distancing is expected to be more challenging as bars and restaurants reopen across the country and with a significant rise in COVID-19 cases traced back to indoor eateries, some infectious disease experts say easing up on public drinking laws may not be such a bad idea.

Earlier this month, the City of Toronto reminded its residents that public drinking will not be tolerated at any beaches or parks and will, in fact, come with a fine of up to $300 for anybody caught doing so.

Following that, Torontonians took to Twitter last weekend to comment about the “heavy police presence and ticketing” they noticed at parks, including Trinity Bellwoods, west of the downtown.

Since the start of the pandemic, 113 alcohol-related tickets have been issued in Toronto under the Liquor Licence Act and the city’s parks bylaw.

The Toronto Police Service confirmed a total of 48 fines between March 17 and May 31, while the city confirmed a total of 65 by the end of June. Numbers for July are not yet available.

In Ontario, the Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act prohibits being drunk in a public place. However, with the exception of Quebec — where residents are allowed to drink in a park only if accompanied by a meal — it is illegal to drink outdoors in most parts of Canada.

In April 2019, Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government announced plans to loosen the province’s laws on booze. Premier Doug Ford said the province would leave it up to municipalities to regulate where residents could consume alcohol.

When campaigning for re-election two years ago, Toronto Mayor John Tory also announced plans to reconsider the city’s current alcohol-consumption rules.

It is time Canada becomes more European in its approach to public drinking. Across that continent, it is common to see people sitting in parks eating and drinking wine or beer and there isn’t any evidence to suggest that it causes a nuisance.