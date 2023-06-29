The BJP, which suffered a humiliating defeat in the recent Karnataka Assembly elections, is increasingly plagued by infighting.

On Wednesday, when the ruling Congress announced launch of second free flagship scheme, a audio clip, purportedly of BJP MLA Arvind Bellad saying his party was not defeated by people but by its own leaders, went viral on social media.

“People have not sent us home. We are defeated by our own party leaders. The workers were not happy with the work of the government while in power. Few analyse that it is because Muslims have not voted, the BJP got defeated. But, when did the Muslims vote for BJP party? The honest introspection should be done on the defeat,” Bellad allegedly says in the audio.

The clip further has Bellad purportedly criticising Muslims and Christians for taking reservation against the Constitution and how the BJP had corrected this.

He also noted that the BJP was defeated in 16 seats reserved for STs and cited “negligence of other community people in those constituencies” as the reason.

Sources say that Bellad had made these statements during the party workers meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP workers clashed at a public convention in Bagalkot demanding ouster of party leaders who were into “adjustment politics” which resulted in the defeat of the party in the Assembly elections.

On the other hand, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had stated that he has spoken to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and advised him not to speak about contentious issues in public.

He had further stated that he had advised him to speak to the state President if at all there are any issues.

Former minister Murugesh Nirani, who was defeated in the elections and other former MLAs from Bagalkot district have attacked BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for issuing derogatory statements against them over “adjustment politics”.

Meanwhile, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa stated that there is no discipline in the party, as it has become “influenced” by the Congress.

“We are putting up with such a situation for allowing Congress leaders to join the party.

“No one should speak about adjustment politics in public. I will request the leaders with joined hands to talk about the issues within four walls. Adjustment politics had not taken place in the history of Karnataka politics. The BJP has lost discipline,” he said.

