Assam BJP has been witnessing infighting in several district units over the last few days. At least in four district committees, a section of leaders has revolted against the local leaders.

In Goalpara, seven block-level leaders of the BJP complained to the party president in Assam, Bhabesh Kalita, for the removal of district president Brighu Ranjan Rabha.

A similar situation has also surfaced in Bongaigaon, Nalbari, and Jorhat districts.

This has caused a degree of displeasure among the top party leaders in the state. As the Lok Sabha elections are to be held within a year, the BJP is eyeing to win at least 12 out of 14 seats in Assam.

BJP leaders are very much aware of the fact that the party must do well in Assam to have a commendable position in the northeast after the Lok Sabha polls. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has set a target of winning 12 seats. The party has even started gearing up for the polls, and a few preparatory meetings were held in Guwahati.

At this juncture, the news of infighting is a cause of concern for the party.

“In the BJP, we all have to abide by the disciplines of the party. The district leaders should learn how the party leadership maintains good equations. We cannot accept indiscipline within the party. If needed, strong actions will be taken against a section of leaders,” Kalita said.

A few days ago, a closed-door party meeting was held in the BJP’s Jorhat district office, and some of the local leaders made the discussion public.

This has irked the top party leaders in the state.

Kalita stated, “The matters that were discussed in a closed-door meeting can not be made public. This is our party’s system. We have sent show-cause notices to the persons involved in this incident.”

However, apart from these four districts, friction is happening in other district units of the party as well.

A senior BJP leader said, “A lot of leaders have come from other parties in the last couple of years after the BJP returned to power in Assam. The conflicts between new and old sections are the root cause of discord in many places.”

