If political pundits in Rajasthan are to be believed, the desert state has become an open game for the ruling Congress as well as the opposition BJP with different camps openly pitching for their leaders, least bothered about their organisations and their protocol.

While the Pilot vs Gehlot camp infighting is an open secret, things are not so rosy in the saffron camp either with differences cropping up at frequent intervals between the organisation and former CM Raje’s camp.

In the Congress camp, chief whip Mahesh Joshi has resigned and this resignation has been accepted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Joshi holds the position of a state minister too. While Congress state in-charge Randhawa hinted that the action is a reaction to his engagement in last year’s September 25 incident where around 81 MLAs resigned against the high command’s decision to call a Congress Legislature Party meeting at the chief minister’s residence, the Gehlot camp says that Joshi was holding two positions and hence has resigned as chief whip.

Meanwhile Sachin Pilot’s group has again become vocal demanding the top position for their leader.

On Friday, a picture was going viral where Pilot was seen standing in the second row in an Assembly picture being clicked with outgoing Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria.

His followers were seen questioning why Pilot was asked to stand in the second row while he was the one who helped the government formation in the state.

Pilot himself has been vocal as two days ago he questioned why no disciplinary action has been taken against two state ministers and the RTDC chairperson who were engaged in anti-disciplinary activities in the state on September 25.

Amid the two camps differences, Gehlot has changed his profile picture and is seen smiling with the colours of the Congress flag spread around.

While the two leaders are busy showing their might, there are chances of them getting direct competition from AIMIM’s Owaisi who is all set to spoil their game in the 2023 polls. If sources are to be believed, he will field his candidates in Tonk which is Pilot’s seat as well as in Sikar which is Govind Singh Dotasra’s seat, giving a tough time to the veterans.

While the Congress faces a tough time with the infighting in its ranks, things are quite the same in the BJP too. Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria has been appointed Assam Governor and the LoP position is vacant as of now.

Who will take his seat is a million dollar question as there are many names doing the rounds including former CM Vasundhara Raje, deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and others. In fact, in the assembly, state BJP president Satish Poonia read the budget reply which left many surprised as Rathore should have performed the task as deputy Leader of Opposition.

However, the party played it cool saying, “Rathore already had his turn and hence Poonia came for the reply.”

Meanwhile, Poonia’s formal extension for his second tenure as state party president is also being awaited and there is speculation if there will be some organisational changes in the state and if a new LoP will be appointed. In fact, with Kataria going, Mewar region in Rajasthan is also vacant for he was the face of Mewar for decades, being a 8 time MLA and one time MP.

But party sources said that this is an election year and no organisation generally makes any changes in this period. Maybe the party will not appoint a LoP as well for there is no major assembly session approaching.

“So as of now, this desert state is like an open game for all, be it the Congress or the BJP. Each leader is playing it smart. This clash of the titans will intensify in the coming days as the election approaches,” said a veteran politician on condition of anonymity.

