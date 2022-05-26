The elimination of three Pakistani terrorists and recovery of war like stores including stores for (IEDs) Improvised Explosive Devices is a clear indication of an intent to disrupt peace, prosperity of locals and the impending Amarnath Yatra, the Army said on Thursday.

An infiltration attempt was foiled in forward areas of Keran sector on Thursday culminating in killing of three terrorists and recovery of large quantity of war like stores.

“The operation was launched based on Joint Intelligence from several agencies including SSP Kupwara. Several search parties were formed, who conducted vigorous searches and established multiple ambushes. The contact with terrorists was established at 4.45 a.m. on 26 May in the forward areas close to the LoC, leading to heavy exchange of fire. One civil porter also lost his life in the firefight. The thorough search was conducted in the morning and concluded at about 2 p.m.,” the Army said.

It said the search of the area yielded dead bodies of three terrorists, three AK rifles, one pistol, six grenades and large quantity of ammunition and stores related to (IEDs) Improvised Explosive Devices.

“Exporting terrorism in J&K has been a state policy of Pakistan in the last three decades. Increased desperation of terrorist handlers in POJK is evident as a result of effect-based operations conducted by the Indian Army and prevailing peace and tranquility evident from large number of tourists coming to the valley,” army said.

“Pakistan’s nefarious designs to revive the dying agenda and keep the pot boiling in J&K under the garb of Ceasefire Understanding by Pakistan Army is the new deceit.”

20220526-202659