Two terrorists were killed near the Line of Control in the Machil sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday.

The Army said based on specific intelligence input provided by SSP Kupwara of likely infiltration from one of the terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) towards Machhal sector, troops were put on high alert on May 1.

“A well coordinated counter infiltration grid was put in place in this rugged and extremely difficult area. A number of additional ambushes, including those of Indian Army and SOG Kupwara were placed along the likely routes of infiltration,” the Army said.

“The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility and significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights.”

“Early morning on May 3 at around 8.30 a.m., terrorists were sighted by the troops having infiltrated onto our side of the Line of Control. Intense firefight ensued resulting in the elimination of two terrorists.”

The Army said the bodies of the two terrorists have been recovered along with two AK series rifles, magazines and a huge quantity of war-like stores. “Further extensive search of the area is under progress.

“Identity of terrorists and affiliated terrorist group is being ascertained. This successful intelligence based operation is yet another example of close synergy between Indian Army, J&K Police and all agencies.

“The security forces stand steadfast to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements supported by our adversary to disrupt peace and harmony of the area,” the Army said.

20230503-143806

