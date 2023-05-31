An infiltration bid was foiled by alert security forces on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district during which three terrorists were apprehended.

Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said in a statement, “In a joint operation by Indian Army along with J&K Police, likely 3-4 terrorists were intercepted on LoC in Poonch sector while attempting to cross the fence on the night of 30/ 31 May 2023, taking the advantage of bad weather and heavy rains.

“After tracking the movement at about 1.30 a.m. today a well sited Indian Army ambush on challenging them was fired upon and in the retaliatory firefight some terrorists have been hit.

“The area is cordoned and search operation is in progress. Blood trails have been found.

“Three terrorists with some weapons, war like stores including one IED and Narco have been apprehended.

“One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and he has been evacuated.”

The Army said that search operations were in progress.

Further details were awaited

20230531-114005