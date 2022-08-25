INDIA

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K’s Uri, three intruders killed

An infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector in Kashmir was foiled by the Army on Thursday in which three intruders were killed.

Official sources said that alert troops of the Army foiled the infiltration bid on the LoC in Kamalkote area in Uri.

“Intruding terrorists were challenged after which an encounter took place in which three terrorists were killed.

“Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists. Searches are now going on in the area,” sources said.

