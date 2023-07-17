INDIA

Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in J&K’s Poonch, two terrorists killed (Ld)

Two terrorists were killed after an infiltration bid was foiled by the Army and police in a joint operation at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Officials said that alert troops of the Army foiled the major infiltration bid this morning after which searches were mounted by Army and police in Bahadur sector of the LoC.
“Major Infiltration bid eliminated in a joint operation by Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police during the night of 17 July in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated. Search operations are in Progress,” the Army said.

It was an intelligence driven operation that was jointly carried out by the Army and police, said officials.
Further details are awaited, officials said.

