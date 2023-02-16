INDIA

Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara, one terrorist killed

One terrorist was killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Thursday, adding that search operations were underway in the area.

The infiltration bid was foiled by the Army and J&K Police in a joint operation.

“During the preceding night, based on specific input generated by the Kupwara police, a joint team of the Army and police intercepted an infiltrating group in the Saidpora forward area,” police said.

“The joint team has neutralised one infiltrator. Search is still going on.”

There has been a significant drop in ceasefire violations after a renewed ceasefire agreement was implemented by India and Pakistan three years ago. However, several infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based terrorists have been reported during this time.

Security officials have said that the terror infrastructure across the border in Pakistan remains intact with terrorists waiting to sneak into India.

