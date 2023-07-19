Two terrorists were killed at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Macchal sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district after the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and BSF in a joint operation foiled an infiltration attempt.

“In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara,” the Army said.

“Two terrorists eliminated and four AK Rifles, six Hand Grenades and other war-like stores have been recovered.”

The forces have been foiling the infiltration attempts from the Pakistan side and many terrorists have been killed.

On Tuesday, an infiltration bid was foiled by the Army and police in a joint operation at the LoC in the Poonch sector after four foreign terrorists were gunned down in Poonch.

