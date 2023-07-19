INDIA

Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Macchal sector, two terrorists killed

NewsWire
0
0

Two terrorists were killed at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Macchal sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district after the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and BSF in a joint operation foiled an infiltration attempt.

“In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara,” the Army said.

“Two terrorists eliminated and four AK Rifles, six Hand Grenades and other war-like stores have been recovered.”

The forces have been foiling the infiltration attempts from the Pakistan side and many terrorists have been killed.

On Tuesday, an infiltration bid was foiled by the Army and police in a joint operation at the LoC in the Poonch sector after four foreign terrorists were gunned down in Poonch.

2023071941626

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nicotine levels in newborn shock medical team

    Withdraw lookout notice against Aakar Patel, don’t apologise: Court tells CBI

    UTT: Chennai Lions aim to continue winning form, face U Mumba...

    Number of people entering Ethiopia from Sudan nears 60,000: UN