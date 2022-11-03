INDIA

Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Poonch, terrorist killed

One terrorist was killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

“On 03 Nov 2022, at about 1000 hours, the alert soldiers of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J&K), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side,” the Army said.

After the suspicious movement was noticed, the alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the terrorists fired back.

Later, the body of a terrorist was recovered along with two AK-47 Rifles, one pistol and other war like stores, the Army said.

“The operation continues and the search of the area is under progress,” said the Army.

