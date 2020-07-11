Infiltration bid foiled in Kashmir, 2 terrorists killed

Srinagar, July 11 (IANS) Two terrorists were killed after a major infiltration bid was foiled by the Army in North Kashmir’s Naugam sector on Saturday.

The Army said that troops laid an ambush after suspicious movement was detected along the Line of Control (LoC).

In the encounter that followed, two infiltrators were gunned down.

Arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles, were recovered.

“Early morning today, suspicious movement was detected by our troops at Naugam sector, in Handwara, Kupwara district along the LoC. The forces swiftly launched an ambush, resulting in elimination of two terrorists.

“Two AK-47A and war like stores recovered,” the Army added.–IANS

