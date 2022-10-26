INDIA

Infiltration bid foiled, one intruder killed on J&K LoC

NewsWire
0
0

One intruding terrorist was killed on Wednesday when the security forces foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Police said that one terrorist was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the LoC in Sadpura Tangdhar area of Kupwara district.

A police officer said that the infiltration bid was foiled in the Sadpura area of Tangdhar by a joint team of police and 3/8 Gorkha Rifles.

“One unidentified terrorist has been killed so far in the gunfight as operation continues in the area,” police said.

20221026-093605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shutter of Idukki dam in Kerala opened after heavy rains

    NGT seeks UP environment authority’s response on plea on sand mining

    Dalai Lama greets European Parliament President on her election

    Goa CM discusses development issues with top educational institutions