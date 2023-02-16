INDIA

Infiltration bid foiled, Pak trying to disturb peace in Kashmir: Army (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The Army has foiled an infiltration attempt in the forward area of Tangdhar sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, thereby preventing efforts of Pakistan to destabilise peace in Kashmir, said officers on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, alert troops deployed in an anti-infiltration grid detected a movement of three terrorists across their own side of the Line of Control (LoC) while they were approaching the LoC Fence, the Army said.

“On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the terrorists and the alert troops, resulting in successful elimination of one terrorist, while grievously injuring the other. The injured terrorist managed to flee to PoJK (Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir), alongwith the third terrorist, taking advantage of darkness,” the Army said.

A thorough joint search operation was launched along with Jammu and Kashmir Police in the morning, resulting in the recovery of one dead terrorist, one AK series rifle, one light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and a large quantity of war-like stores.

“Continued infiltration bids along the Line of Control are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan’s efforts to orchestrate terrorism in Kashmir valley and disrupt peace and harmony, while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding,” the Army said.

20230216-133405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi-NCR accounts for 56% of the vehicle thefts in the country

    Eligible voters in DSGMC elections down to 3.42 lakh

    Prez receives first copy of compendium of Hazari Prasad Dwivedi’s writings

    Stalin to inaugurate vaccination camps for children in schools