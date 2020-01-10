Infiltration from across border tough now: Shah

Gandhinagar, Jan 11 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday surgical strikes and air strike on Pakistan were extraordinary steps and infiltration from across the border had become difficult.

Launch cyber security projects for public safety, in his Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had proved wrong all propagandists who were predicting blood bath in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A.

Shah launched VISWAS (Video Integration and State Wide Advanced Security) and Cyber AASHVAT (Assured Assistant Services to Victims at Shortest Time) aimed at minimising and countering cyber crimes.

The BJP chief said due to several initiatives and excellent law and order situation, Gujarat was progressing faster compared with other states and lauded the state’s contribution in national exports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister created a conducive atmosphere for allround growth of the state, he said and added, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat had continued the momentum.

“With the new projects of VISWAS, more than 7,000 CCTV cameras will be put up at over 150 locations in the state. It will be a giant stride in achieving public safety while empowering the police to arrest criminals at unparalleled speed,” according to an official statement.

–IANS

rak/ss/pcj