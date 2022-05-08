INDIA

Infiltrator killed on LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

NewsWire
0
0

Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) on late Saturday evening during an operation in which one infiltrator was killed in J&K’s Rajouri district.

A defence ministry statement said that the army gunned down an infiltrator on the LoC in Lam area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district and thwarted an intrusion bid by the militants.

“The body of the slain infiltrator has been recovered”.

Reports said the army intercepted militants trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in Lam area and opened fire to neutralize the militants.

20220508-054715

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Director Mohit Suri: ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is my dream project

    Slain hostage-taker hurled anti-Semitic insults during Texas standoff

    Battle for UP: Another Cong candidate quits, accuses leader of harassment

    Delhi-NCR records ‘very poor’ air quality