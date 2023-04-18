COMMUNITY

Canadian inflation rate falls to lowest level since August 2021

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.3% year over year in March compared to 5.2% in February, national data showed. This was the smallest increase since August 2021 (+4.1%) according to Statistics Canada (StatsCan).

Excluding food and energy, prices were up 4.5% year over year in March, following a 4.8% gain in February, while the all-items CPI excluding mortgage interest cost rose 3.6%, after increasing 4.7% in February.

On a monthly basis, the CPI was up 0.5% in March, following a 0.4% gain in February.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a standard measure of the price of a representative basket of goods and services.

StatsCan says gasoline prices dropped year over year for the second consecutive month in March (-13.8%), the largest yearly decline since July 2020. The fall in gasoline prices was mainly driven by steep price increases in March 2022, when gasoline rose 11.8% month over month as a result of supply uncertainty following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This increased crude oil prices, which pushed prices at the pump higher for Canadians.

On a year-over-year basis, price growth for durable goods slowed in March (+1.6%) compared with February (+3.4%). Furniture prices led the deceleration in prices for durable goods, falling 0.3% year over year in March, following a 7.2% increase in February. Prices for furniture had risen 8.2% month over month in March 2022 amid supply chain issues.

Grocery prices also increased at a slower pace, the national statistical agency said.

Year over year, prices for food purchased from stores rose to a lesser extent in March (+9.7%) than in February (+10.6%), with the slowdown stemming from lower prices for fresh fruit and vegetables.

Prices for fresh fruit increased 7.1% year over year in March, after a 10.5% gain in February. Prices for grapes and oranges contributed the most to the deceleration.

Similarly, fresh vegetable prices slowed year over year in March (+10.8%) compared with February (+13.4%), mainly driven by prices for cucumbers and celery.

In contrast, mortgage interest cost rose at a faster rate in March (+26.4%) compared with February (+23.9%). This was the largest yearly increase on record as Canadians continued to renew and initiate mortgages at higher interest rates.

