WORLD

Inflation in Portugal hit 30-yr high in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

The consumer price index (CPI) registered an average annual variation of 7.8 per cent in 2022 in Portugal, the highest since 1992, the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INE) announced.

Last year, the CPI rose 6.5 percentage points compared to 2021, when it was 1.3 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rising energy and food prices were the main elements contributing to the increase in the CPI.

Portuguese inflation rose more intensely in the first half of last year, with prices slowing down in the last two months of 2022.

20230112-043602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hamas warns against Israeli settlers’ plan to ‘storm’ Al-Aqsa Mosque

    Ugandan youth climate activist named UNICEF goodwill ambassador

    Yorkshire could sign Moeen after cricketer reveals he wants to return...

    US imposes new sanctions against Russia over Navalny, Nord Stream 2