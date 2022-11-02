Greece has launched a “household basket” of lower-priced staple goods to cushion the impact of inflation on its citizens in recent months.

Under an agreement with the government on Wednesday, Greece’s major supermarket chains will offer at least 51 essential goods at low prices to meet the citizens’ daily needs, Xinhua news agency reported.

The “household basket,” which will be updated on weekly basis, includes everything from bread, flour, eggs, meat, fish, spaghetti, beverages, dairy products, toilet paper and baby formulas to pet food, a state media outlet reported.

The prices of the products included in the basket would be lower than those off the list, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis told the state media outlet during a tour to supermarkets on Wednesday.

Consumers would be able to browse these products and their prices at each supermarket on the Ministry’s website, and easily identify them on supermarket shelves by the special mark they carry, he said.

Greece’s annual inflation hit 12 per cent in September, fueled by skyrocketing energy costs which have resulted in price hikes in many products, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

