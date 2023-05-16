The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.4% year over year in April, following a 4.3% increase in March. This was the first acceleration in headline consumer inflation since June 2022, Statistics Canada said in its latest CPI report. On a year-over-year basis, higher rent prices and mortgage interest costs contributed the most to the all-items CPI increase last month.

On a monthly basis, the CPI was up 0.7% in April, following a 0.5% gain in March. Prices for gasoline (+6.3%) contributed the most to the headline month-over-month movement. Excluding gasoline, the monthly CPI rose 0.5%. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.6%.

Gasoline prices rose by 6.3% in April compared with March, the largest monthly increase since October 2022 and contributing the most to the acceleration in the headline CPI. This increase followed an announcement from OPEC+ (countries from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus) to reduce oil output, pushing prices higher. The switch to summer blend and an increase in carbon levies also contributed to higher prices.

However, gas prices were 7.7% lower in April 2023 compared with last April, when prices were higher due in part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, StatCan data showed.

Canadians continued to pay more in mortgage interest cost last month (+28.5%) compared with April 2022, as more mortgages were initiated or renewed at higher interest rates. The higher interest rate environment may also be contributing to rising rents in April 2023 (+6.1%) by stimulating higher rental demand.

Year over year, prices for groceries rose at a slightly slower rate in April (+9.1%) than in March (+9.7%), with the slowdown stemming from smaller price increases for fresh vegetables and coffee and tea. Price increases for fresh vegetables slowed year over year in April (+8.8%) compared with March (+10.8%), mainly driven by lower prices for lettuce (-3.3%), which have fallen from record price levels in December 2022. Similarly, coffee and tea prices increased 6.4% on a year-over-year basis in April 2023 compared with 11.1% in March.

Moderating the deceleration were prices for fresh fruit, which increased by 8.3% year over year in April, following a 7.1% gain in March. The increase was led by faster growth in prices for oranges (+12.0%).

Natural gas prices decelerated, increasing by 0.9% on a year-over-year basis in April, compared with a 13.4% increase in March. Driving this deceleration was a smaller natural gas price increase in Ontario (+4.6%) in April, after a 31.8% increase in March. Lower delivery fees contributed to the slowdown in April.