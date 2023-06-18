ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

The upcoming episode of ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ will see influencer Nayera sharing her fear of being touched by women and her childhood trauma. The trauma led to people wrongly stereotyping her as someone who is “masculine”.

Despite this treatment from people that has caused her massive distress, she still achieved success against all odds, through hard work and determination, proving that her fears do not limit her success.

Hearing about Nayera, Gang Leader Rhea will be seen supporting and advising her with empathy: “Main kehna chahungi ki iske liye aapko therapy ki zaroorat hai taki aap samjhe ki har ladki aapke saath aise nahi karegi. Aapka joh nazariya hai is cheez ko dekhne ka, woh aap ko badalna zaroori hai (I would suggest that you seek therapy and you need to understand that not every girl will do the same with you. You have to change your perspective).”

Another contestant Ashika will be seen impressing the Gang Leader. She has represented India at an international level in Germany for rope Mallakhamb art and won many gold medals nationally. She also specialises in aerial fitness, gymnastics and is a prolific biker.

Impressed Prince will be seen pitching to Ashika: “See, I will tell you, you are good at everything, aur aapki jo ye energy hai na, isko connect kaise karna hai ye mujhe pata hai. Agar aap mere gang me aate ho toh I promise you that I will take you to the Finale.”

