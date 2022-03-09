‘Inform SC of Kunal Kamra’s new remarks’: AG to plea for contempt case

Attorney General K.K.Venugopal has suggested comedian Kunal Kamra’s allegedly new derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court, be brought to the court’s attention in connection with the ongoing contempt of court against him.

Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, on behalf of BJP leader Punit Agarwal, sought the AG’s consent under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, read with Rule 3(c) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court, 1975 to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra for his alleged remarks in a recent video clip.

The petitioner said Kamra has a massive influence on social media with a following of over 2.2 million (22 lakh) users on Twitter and his act through social media openly insulted the apex court in the name of comedy.

Venugopal said he has examined the request and has already granted consent for initiation of proceedings for criminal contempt of court against Kamra, and those proceedings are currently pending before the court.

The fresh statements said to have been made by Kamra are in respect of those very contempt proceedings which are pending against him, the AG said, adding that that it would therefore be more appropriate to file a suitable application to place these statements before the SC in the pending matter, which may if the court deems fit, be relevant as an aggravating factor in so far as the question of punishment is concerned.

