Information line set up for residents of Mississauga townhouse devastated by fire

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
A information line has been set up to update residents of a Mississauga townhouse complex that was devastated by a fire on Sunday.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services remains on site at 2869 Battleford Road to assist with the investigation alongside the Ontario Fire Marshal, the City of Mississauga said in a statement to CanIndia News.

Residents who need support are encouraged to call an information phone line set up to share regular updates with residents. The phone number is 905-615-4508.

Following the conclusion of an investigation, Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services will hand over the scene to the property management company who in charge of making repairs to the units impacted, city officials said.

During the investigation, it was identified that asbestos could be present in the textured coat of the ceiling. At this time, it is being treated with the appropriate precautions and Mississauga Fire and Emergency Service’s Hazmat team is responding.

The building at 2869 Battleford Road was last inspected in May 2022 and at the time the fire alarm system was in working condition. While this specific fire is still under investigation, in some fire situations, fire can compromise the alarm system and make it inoperable, the city said.

