Information session on joining Mississauga’s advisory committees

Mississauga is accepting applications for citizen members to serve on several advisory committees of Council, for a four-year term.

Interested individuals are invited to attend an in-person information session about citizen member positions on Thursday, February 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Mississauga City Hall. 

There will be an opportunity to speak with City staff to learn more about positions, the committees and what role citizen members play.

Citizen members help make recommendations related to specific City topics and areas of interest.

Applicants should be a Canadian citizen, older than 18 years of age and not employed by the City of Mississauga or the Region of Peel.

Positions are open for the Combating Racism, Discrimination and Hatred Advisory Committee, Environmental Action Committee, Governance Committee, Mississauga Cycling Advisory Committee, Mississauga Student Traffic Safety Action Committee (formerly Traffic Safety Council), Port Credit Heritage Conservation District Subcommittee, Road Safety Committee, Towing Industry Advisory Committee and Transit Advisory Committee.

Applications are being accepted until Thursday, March 9.

