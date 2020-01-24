Infosys awarded data privacy certification

Bengaluru, Jan 31 (IANS) Global software major Infosys has been awarded the accredited certification on ISO 27701, the international standard on data privacy by the Bureau Veritas Certification (BVC), said the IT major on Friday.

“We are one of the first companies in the world over to have earned the data privacy certification with accreditation,” said the city-based company in a statement.

The ISO 27701 standard provides a framework on privacy information management systems (PIMS), to help companies fine-tune their data privacy practices and keep pace with the changing privacy threat and regulatory landscape through risk and compliance driven approach.

“Being certified to the global standard demonstrates our ability to deliver solutions and services to clients in compliance with data privacy regulations and contractual requirements in applicable countries,” said the statement.

This is the world’s first international standard on PIMS and incorporates a mapping against the requirements of EU GDPR (European Union General Data Protection Regulation), considered the gold standard in data privacy laws.

“The recognition is significant for us, given that we could get an accredited certification for the globally recognized, certifiable data privacy standard in such a short time,” said Infosys chief privacy and data protection officer Srinivas Poosarla on the occasion.

BVC South Asia business head Jagdheesh Manian said Bureau Veritas were proud to present their first accredited certificate against ISO/IEC 27701:2019 standard on PIMS to Infosys, one of the first few firms to have been awarded an accredited certificate on this standard.

“Data privacy is emerging as one of the strategic areas of focus for organisations processing personal information, given the increasing use of digital technologies, innovation and enactment of stronger data protection laws. We believe adopting PIMS standard like ISO 27701 reduces risk of non-compliance while instilling greater stakeholder confidence and trust,” added Manian.

–IANS

fb/pgh/