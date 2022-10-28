Software giant Infosys on Friday declared an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share for shareholders for the year 2022-23, while Akshata Murthy, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will get a dividend of Rs 64.27 crore.

Akshata, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, holds 3,89,57,096 shares of the company, which is 1,07 per cent of total paid up capital of the tech giant.

As per the announced interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share, she would get a dividend of Rs 64,27,92,084 crore.

Akshata Murthy married Sunak in 2009. She holds an Indian citizenship and her non-domiciled status, which allows her to earn money abroad without paying taxes in England for a span of up to 15 years, has been debated.

Infosys, in its submission to the Indian stock market exchanges about the record date for dividend payment, stated: “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Infosys Limited at its meeting declared an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share. Fixed October 28, 2022 as record date for interim dividend and November 10, 2022 as payout date.”

The investors who own Infosys shares on its record date (October 28), would be eligible for the payment of Rs 16.50 per share and dividend is payable on November 10.

Infosys is one among the best dividend paying companies in India.

