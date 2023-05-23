INDIASCI-TECH

Infosys enters generative AI era with new offering to empower global firms

Tech major Infosys on Tuesday launched Topaz — an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies to empower global firms, the company announced.

Topaz helps amplify the potential of humans, enterprises and communities to tap into the next generation of opportunities to create value from unprecedented innovations, connected ecosystems and pervasive efficiencies.

Infosys said Topaz was developed using its own applied AI framework to develop an AI-first core to power business, delivering cognitive solutions and intuitive experiences that revitalise growth. It potentially has more than 12,000 AI use cases, over 150 pre-trained models and more than 10 platforms.

“Infosys Topaz is helping us amplify the potential of people — both our own and our clients. We are seeing strong interest from our clients for efficiency and productivity-enhancing programmes, even as businesses are keen to secure their future growth,” said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, in a statement.

“Our own business operations have been hugely benefited by Infosys Topaz bringing the power of generative AI platforms and data solutions,” he added.

Topaz Generative AI Labs also delivers ready-to-use industry solutions to bring the value of AI to more functions, thus helping businesses become more cognitive, faster.

Topaz can drive organisation-wide synergies by reimagining user personas, data architecture and engineering blueprints for the future.

It also helps build self-supervisory capabilities from harnessing enterprise knowledge with generative AI, the company said.

