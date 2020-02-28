Infosys joins IBM’s Public Cloud ecosystem to empower firms

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) In a bid to help enterprises move their workloads seamlessly to Cloud, Infosys on Monday became the first global systems integrator to join IBM’s new Public Cloud ecosystem.

The collaboration will help enterprises — including those in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance and healthcare — to transition, modernise and transform their enterprise workloads and applications by tapping into the security, open innovation and enterprise capabilities of the IBM Public Cloud.

“Our collaboration with IBM will help enterprises across industries address these concerns and accelerate their digital transformation journey on IBM Public Cloud,” said Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys.

Infosys will also offer its clients access to Red Hat’s portfolio of open source offerings on the IBM Public Cloud, the company said in a statement.

This will provide enterprises a greater level of scale, resources and capabilities to accelerate the impact of their cloud-driven digital transformation.

“As businesses today continue to migrate critical workloads to Public Cloud, they are also demanding the highest level of security and control to ensure their data is not compromised,” said Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Cognitive Applications and Ecosystems, IBM.

As part of the programme, Infosys will be able to deploy technical expertise from IBM to support clients in their move to IBM Public Cloud.

Through this alliance, Infosys employees from the Cloud practice will participate in training and become certified on IBM Public Cloud.

By tapping into these services, enterprises will be able to transit, modernise and transform their enterprise workloads and applications helping accelerate their digital transformation on Public Cloud.

