Infosys on Thursday announced to launch a free artificial intelligence (AI) certification training which will help learners make a conscious choice in building their careers and develop future-ready skillsets.

The certification on Infosys Springboard will offer a variety of courses that cover a broad spectrum of topics related to AI, including an introductory course on AI and Generative AI, with a focus on deep learning and natural language processing, and a master class on AI and the impact of Generative AI.

Additionally, a customised course on ‘Citizens Data Science’ will aim to cover various aspects of data science discipline, including python programming, linear algebra, probability and statistics, and exploratory data analysis.

Learners will be awarded a certificate upon successful completion of the course.

“We firmly believe that AI proficiency will give young aspirants and professionals a competitive advantage in a dynamic and demanding job market,” said Thirumala Arohi, SVP and Head-Education, Training and Assessment at Infosys.

Infosys Springboard provides a curriculum-rich virtual platform that delivers corporate-grade learning experiences, on any device, with closer educator-learner collaboration for students from Class 6 to lifelong learners.

Since its launch, Infosys Springboard continues to expand its reach to learners by growing its thriving community to more than 5.5 million registered users.

