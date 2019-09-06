Infosys making Manila firm digital on Microsoft platform

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (IANS) Infosys would make Manila-based JG Summit Holdings in Philippines go digital on Microsoft platform Azure, the global software major said on Monday.

“As a technology services partner, we will digitise operations of JG conglomerate using Microsoft Azure, which is an open, hyper-scale, enterprise-grade cloud platform, along with SAP’s Hana database management system,” the city-based firm said in a statement here.

As software product and services partners, Infosys and Microsoft will enable JG to migrate to cloud and develop a robust digital infrastructure for its business processes.

“We will leverage JG’s infrastructure management solution suite, a hybrid IT management platform to build, adopt and govern such cloud environment, enhancing the overall end-user experience,” Infosys said in the statement.

As vendor, Infosys will also deploy Wingspan, its next-gen learning solution, on the platform to upskill JG employees to use the digital platform.

“Our objective is to embed digitisation into our core business strategy across units, subsidiaries, and affiliates. Through Infosys and Microsoft, we want to accelerate our digital transformation, which will enable us address evolving business requirements, facilitate secure collaboration among employees and offer better service to our end customers,” JG Chief Executive Lance Y. Gokongwei said.

Infosys head for consumer, retail and logistics Karmesh Vaswani said: “The partnership with JG is aligned to Infosys’ strategy of helping clients navigate to their next level by augmenting their core digital capabilities, advancing their operating models and transforming their talent for the future.

“Leveraging our expertise in digital technologies and understanding of the business landscape, we will provide JG a secure, scalable hybrid cloud platform for digital transformation and enable transition to a modern digital workplace.”

Microsoft’s Vice President, Operations, Ricky Kapur said many firms don’t realise the opportunity cost of not going digital and using cloud and incur productivity and revenue decline.

“JG will have a roadmap to develop unique capabilities, value for customers and maintain a competitive advantage in a digital first world,” he said.

As one of the largest and diversified Filipino corporations, JG is engaged in businesses like snack foods, beverages and commodities that serve middle class with rising incomes in Philippines, South-east Asia and Australasia.

