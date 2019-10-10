Infosys mulls re-pricing digital services

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) Software vendor Infosys is mulling to re-price digital services upwards in view of its high value business potential, an executive said on Friday.

“I think we have an opportunity on re-pricing digital services due to the scarce talent. We will relook at the pricing being offered depending on skills and experience,” Infosys Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy told reporters here at a briefing on the company’s performance for the July-September quarter.

The city-based IT major is looking at putting a premium value for offering digital services in view of its growing demand from its global clients.

Revenue ($1,230 million) from digital services contributed 38 per cent to the company’s consolidated revenue of $3,210 million for the second quarter of this fiscal (2019-20), registering a 38 per cent yearly and 11 per cent quarterly growth.

Chief Operating Officer U. B. Pravin Rao said digital services business in India was a small percentage of the overall pie, without quantifying the value.

“India digital business is a small percentage of our overall business in the domestic market. We are selective in what we want to do,” said Rao.

Rao also clarified the digital services business was not facing any headwind in India due to the economic slowdown, as the exposure was smaller in volume and the company being selective in offering it.

