BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Infosys posts Rs 6,586 crore net for Q3

NewsWire
0
0

Software major Infosys Ltd closed its third quarter with a higher net profit of Rs.6,586 crore.

In a regulatory filing, it said it had closed quarter ended December 31, 2022 with a revenue of Rs 38,318 crore (Rs 31,867 crore in Q3FY22) and a net profit of Rs 6,586 crore (Rs 5,822 crore).

The company also said it is closing down its Moscow branch.

During the quarter under review, Infosys’ revenues from energy, utilities, resources and services and manufacturing verticals showed an increase over corresponding period previous year.

On the other hand, revenues from verticals like financial services, retail, communication, life sciences and others showed a de-growth as compared to the third quarter of FY22.

According to Infosys, its headcount at the end of December 31, 2022 stood at 346,845 up from 292,067 at the end of December 31, 2021.

20230112-175604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No new Rs 2,000 notes printed from 2019-2022, says RTI reply

    Retailers witness massive sales de-growth: RAI survey

    Retail sales in July stood at 72% of pre-pandemic levels

    Air India’s action unfair and discriminatory: Experts