Infosys Q3 net profit up at Rs Rs 4,466 cr

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (IANS) Global software major Infosys on Friday reported Rs 4,466 crore consolidated net profit for the third quarter (October-December) of fiscal 2019-20, registering 10.6 per cent annual growth from Rs 4,036 crore in the same period a year ago.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the IT behemoth said consolidated revenue for the quarter (Q3) under review, however, grew 2 per cent annually to Rs 23,092 crore from Rs 22,629 crore in the same period a year ago.

Under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), consolidated net income increased 9.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $627 million for the quarter from $572 million in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated revenue under IFRS for the quarter grew marginally 1 per cent to $3,243 million from $ 3,210 million a year ago.

