Infosys too cracks whip but mulling policy to allow moonlighting

Infosys is the latest entry to list of IT firms clamping down on moonlighting employees. However the IT behemoth is mulling a system that will allow employees to work on external projects too.

Without elaborating on the numbers, Infosys CEO Salil Parikh said that over the last one year, the company has let go its employees found working with other companies.

“Where there are confidentiality issues, we have let them go,” Parikh said on Thursday at the press conference announcing the Q2 results.

Parikh however said that Infosys is mulling a policy that allows employees to work on other projects within and outside of Infosys.

Earlier Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji had expressed concerns over the issue of moonlighting employees.

A few weeks ago, Premji had stated that Wipro had fired 300 employees on this count.

Amid reports of IT companies delaying or putting fresh recruitments on hold, Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy said that there was no delay in onboarding freshers.

He said that Infosys hired 40,000 freshers in the first half of the financial year.

20221014-133006

