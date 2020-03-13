Infosys vacates building in Bengaluru due to COVID-19 scare

Bengaluru, March 14 (IANS) Global software major Infosys vacated one of the buildings in the city’s southern suburb after a team member was suspected for coronavirus (COVID-19), an official said on Friday.

“To ensure preparedness, we are evacuating only the IIPM building as a precautionary measure on receiving information that a team member from the building may have been in proximity to COVID-19 suspect,” said IT major’s Bengaluru development centre head Gururaj Deshpande in an e-mail to all Infoscions.

The IT behemoth has a sprawling campus in the Electronic City with over a dozen buildings housing its development centres and corporate house since the 1990s.

“Please note that this is only to ensure the safety of our employees and we will sanitise the place for our safety,” said Deshpande in the e-mail, accessed by IANS.

Awaiting updates to share, Deshpande requested the techies to stay calm to ensure they are cautious and better prepared.

“We request you to refrain from believing in or spreading any information that is hearsay/rumours via any of the social media channels,” said Deshpande in the mail.

The official also advised the employees to reach out the company’s global help desk numbers in case of emergency.

“We request your support to ensure we handle this situation with utmost responsibility,” he added.

The Infosys development came on a day when the Karnataka government advised all the IT and biotech firms across this tech hub to allow their employees to work from their homes for a week to avoid risking them to the Covid-19 outbreak.

–IANS

sth-fb/sdr/