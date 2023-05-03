BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Infra, investment, innovation & inclusivity key elements for long-term growth: Sitharaman

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusivity are essential for long-term sustainable growth for both advanced and developing economies.

She said this while participating in the ‘Governors’ Seminar: Policies to Support Asia’s Rebound’, which was held as part of the 56th Asian Development Bank annual meeting in Incheon, South Korea.

Sitharaman stated that protection of vulnerable sections has been India’s prime focus as the government has charted its course towards recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Finance Minister further highlighted that India’s focus on MSMEs and ensuring food security has been instrumental in the Indian economy’s successful recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sitharaman espoused the idea of democratisation of enterprise and underlined the need for entrepreneurial skills to be a lot more widespread and democratised within the country so that no one misses out on the skill sets.

In the context of food security, she raised concerns over the disparity in treatment of emerging markets vis-a-vis developed countries as the WTO regime trade agreements have tended to be lopsided.

The finance minister also called for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to renew its focus on trade in agricultural products, recognising that subsidies will be essential for developing economies as they attempt to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

During the seminar, she also highlighted India’s systemic reforms facilitated by digital public infrastructure, enabling timely conditional cash transfers when it was most needed.

Sitharaman emphasised that India’s focus on capital expenditure will not only benefit the semi-skilled population, but also help explore key sectors beyond agriculture, manufacturing and services.

20230503-195802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter bans all links to FB, Insta, Mastodon & other rivals...

    Govt gets multiples EoIs for privatisation of Neelachal Ispat

    Star Ratings for vehicles based on crash tests: Gadkari

    SCO meet: India calls for special working group on start-ups