Infuriated over sister’s chatting to male friend , minor boy shoots her

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

A minor boy shot at his sister after he got infuriated over her continuous chatting with a male friend, in North East Delhi’s Welcome area.

The girl is admitted to a hospital where she is under observation.

The 17-year-old boy has been apprehended.

The incident happened on Thursday when the boy saw her sister chatting with the friend despite his repeated warnings. A heated argument followed after which in a fit of rage he shot at his sister in her stomach with a county made pistol.

According to police, the boy had procured the illegal weapon from one of his friends.

“A case has been registered and further investigation in progress,” said a senior police officer.

–IANS

