Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen established a new European record in the men’s 1,500m, clocking 3:27.14 at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Chorzow, Poland.

The Olympic champion shattered his own record of 3:27.95 set on home turf in Oslo last June. With his remarkable triumph at the Silesian Stadium, he ascended to fourth in the all-time rankings, trailing behind Hicham El Guerrouj, Bernard Lagat, and Asbel Kiprop, reports Xinhua.

Kenya’s Abel Kipsang captured the silver medal with 3:29.11, while his fellow countryman Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot completed the podium, finishing the race in 3:30.30.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis prevailed in the men’s pole vault, clearing a height of 6.01 meters. Sam Kendricks of the United States matched his season’s best with 5.91m, securing second place, while fellow American Christopher Nilsen took third with 5.81m.

Olympic champion Mutaz Essa Barshim dominated the men’s high jump, leaping 2.36m on his first try. The Qatari athlete’s result is the best mark accomplished globally this season. Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi claimed the second spot, while Germany’s Tobias Potye earned a bronze medal, both clearing 2.34m.

Some 24,000 Polish fans on-site rejoiced in the victory of their countryman Wojciech Nowicki in the men’s hammer throw, achieving a distance of 80.02 meters. He was followed by Rudy Winkler of the United States and Norway’s Eivind Henriksen.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine sprinted to victory in the men’s 100m with 9.97 seconds, while Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States clocked 10.76 seconds to seize the women’s title over the same distance.

The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial marked the ninth meeting of this year’s Diamond League season.

