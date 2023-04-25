The Ayush Skill Conclave, aimed at promoting skill development in the traditional healthcare sector, was organised by the healthcare sector skill council (HSSC) at the India Habitat Centre here.

The HSSC Sub Council on Ayush is working under close ambit of the ministry of Ayush. The Sub Council is actively developing and promoting skill development initiatives in the Ayush sector with the support of Apex bodies, Ayush Industry, Academic Institutions, and other stakeholders.

The Conclave was inaugurated by Prof. Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda, highlighting that the ministry of Ayush and government are taking significant steps towards reinforcing and propagating Indian tradition medicine globally.

Initiative like “One Herb, One Standard” which is aimed at harmonising the standards to improve ease of doing business in India, Inter-ministerial Collaborations for innovations, opening of new colleges and centres etc. is paving way for expansion and recognition of Ayush system.

Skilling, upskilling, and reskilling thus become a critical force for the Ayush industry to maintain its competitiveness and drive innovation, to ensure that these systems of medicine continue to thrive and serve the needs of our citizens.

Dr A.K. Aggarwal from HSSC governing council said that integrating Ayush and modern medicine can help to bridge the gap between traditional and modern healthcare practices.

“By investing in the training and development of our workforce, we can ensure that we are at the forefront of innovation and delivering the best possible care to the citizens of our country. With the rising demand for alternative and natural forms of medicine, it is imperative that we equip our workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet this demand.”

Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Ministry of Ayush said, that the industry has seen a tremendous growth from Rs 20,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 1.50 lakh crore, which clearly is an indication of reinstating the belief of people in the system of traditional medicine.

This event will help to foster a culture of skill development and innovation in the AYUSH sector which will help in supporting the government to provide these services with the best resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Jain, CEO of HSSC said: “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Ayush Skill Conclave. The conclave provided an excellent opportunity for the participants to learn about the latest advancements in Ayush and build a network of like-minded individuals. We are committed to promoting the growth and development of traditional healthcare systems in India, and we will continue to organise such events to support the cause.”

Kousthubha Upadhyaya Advisor, Ayurveda Ministry of Ayush said: “The government is continuously innovating with the aim to expand and create acceptance of traditional medicine across the world, such as Ayush Visa category for foreign nationals, Ayush mark for Ayush product, Ayush parks to encourage the promotion, research and manufacturing of Ayush products across the country, ‘Ayush Aahar’ which will facilitate the producers of Ayurvedic nutritional supplements , setting up of world WHO global center for traditional medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat and National Ayush Research Consortium which is coming up soon.”

The conclave featured keynote speeches and panel discussions on various aspects of Ayush skill development, including training programs, certification, accreditation, and employment opportunities.

A convocation ceremony was also held which marked the culmination of the academic journey of the students and their stepping into the industry workforce.

The conclave was attended by more than 200 delegates from various parts of the country, including practitioners, educators, researchers, policymakers, and industry experts. It provided a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration.

Some of the prominent organisations who were a part of the event were National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune; National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur; All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi; and the Central Council of Research Institute, New Delhi

Overall, the Ayush Skill Conclave provided valuable insights into the importance of skill development in traditional healthcare systems in India.

The organisers thanked all the participants, sponsors, and partners for their support and commitment towards the cause.

