India women’s football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who is recovering from her second Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery, is aiming to make a comeback to the field either late this year or early next year ahead of the Olympic qualifications.

The ace goalkeeper suffered the injury while playing a friendly match against Nepal in Chennai.

“It’s a long and challenging journey ahead, but I am positive and determined to do everything I can to keep going,” said Aditi, who is recuperating at her home and undergoing intensive physiotherapy.

“It’s a very frustrating time as an athlete but I want to channel this time and energy into something positive and constructive so I’ll continue working towards my passion and work on ways I can contribute towards making things better for women footballers,” she added.

Her foundation, Aditi Chauhan Foundation also recently entered into a new strategic partnership with UK Elite Sports Group which will help in the development of the game at the grassroots level in India in collaboration with She Kicks Football Academy.

