SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Injured Emma Raducanu to miss Billie Jean King Cup Finals

NewsWire
0
0

Britain’s Emma Raducanu will miss November’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow because she has not recovered from her right-wrist injury.

The 2021 US Open champion was set to lead the Britain team at the tournament, which will begin on November 8. The 19-year-old had also pulled out of the Transylvania Open in Romania earlier this month with the same injury.

“It’s disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won’t be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil,” Raducanu was quoted as saying by BBC.

At the Billie Jean King Cup, Britain’s team has been drawn into a group with Kazakhstan and Spain, with only the winners progressing to the semifinals.

Raducanu made her debut in the tournament in April’s qualifier against the Czech Republic and was selected alongside Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson, with a fifth player, added at a later date, for the Finals.

“I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time. Since my last tournament, I’ve been working every day on physical training and rehab. I’ve got confidence in my teammates and look forward to playing next year,” she further said.

As things stand, Raducanu is next due to play against Ons Jabeur in an exhibition in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

20221029-000203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia’s LGBT community pays tributes to ‘proud ally’ Shane Warne

    Rising Covid-19 cases raise question over scheduling of India-WI series

    Hyderabad seek win vs Kerala with eye on playoffs (Match Preview...

    Doesn’t matter if Stokes and Hales might not be the best...