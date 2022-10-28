Britain’s Emma Raducanu will miss November’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow because she has not recovered from her right-wrist injury.

The 2021 US Open champion was set to lead the Britain team at the tournament, which will begin on November 8. The 19-year-old had also pulled out of the Transylvania Open in Romania earlier this month with the same injury.

“It’s disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won’t be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil,” Raducanu was quoted as saying by BBC.

At the Billie Jean King Cup, Britain’s team has been drawn into a group with Kazakhstan and Spain, with only the winners progressing to the semifinals.

Raducanu made her debut in the tournament in April’s qualifier against the Czech Republic and was selected alongside Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson, with a fifth player, added at a later date, for the Finals.

“I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time. Since my last tournament, I’ve been working every day on physical training and rehab. I’ve got confidence in my teammates and look forward to playing next year,” she further said.

As things stand, Raducanu is next due to play against Ons Jabeur in an exhibition in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

