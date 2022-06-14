SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Injured KL Rahul doubtful for Edgbaston Test against England: Report

NewsWire
0
7

Opener KL Rahul, who is currently missing the ongoing home T20I series against South Africa because of right groin strain, is also a doubtful starter for the Edgbaston Test against England, scheduled to be played from July 1-5.

Rahul was named the skipper of the Indian side for the T20 series in absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. However, the opener pulled out of the Indian squad on the eve of the first match in Delhi and since then Rishabh Pant has been the skipper.

The stylish batter was also named deputy to Rohit for the tour of England, where India are to play three T20Is and three ODIs apart from the lone Test, which will be the fifth and final Test of the extended series that started last year but had to be stopped after four games because of Covid cases in the Indian squad.

According to the Cricbuzz report, there is no clarity on the time duration of Rahul missing action. He is believed to have reported at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru a few days back, but the diagnosis of his complaint is not complete yet.

The report added that Rahul’s participation in the England series is doubtful but there is no confirmation if he will have to skip the white ball games as well. The first batch of the Indian team will fly to England on Friday (June 16) and another one, including coach Rahul Dravid, Pant and Shreyas Iyer, on June 20.

There is also no guarantee that the selection committee will name a replacement for Rahul as it had already announced a 17-member squad that includes three openers. Without Rahul, the team for the Test will have Rohit and Shubman Gill as the openers and Mayank Agarwal will be named in the squad if there will be a demand from the team management.

20220614-222402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not many emotions when MSD praised my bowling, says GT spinner...

    Sri Lanka open their account in ICC Super League, languish in...

    Will play the best XI, not focus on giving everyone chance:...

    South Africa inflict huge defeat on New Zealand; level Test series