Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric is likely to miss the Copa del Rey final and the first leg of their Champions League semifinal after suffering a muscle injury.

The 37-year-old had to limp out of his side’s 4-2 defeat in Girona on Tuesday with an evident problem and following tests, the Real Madrid website posted a statement on Friday, a Xinhua report said.

“Following tests carried out on Luka Modric by the Real Madrid Medical Services, an injury to the back of his left thigh has been diagnosed. His progress will be monitored.”

Although the statement did not give a return date, any muscle injury needs at least a fortnight to recover from and that means Modric will almost certainly miss the Cup final against Osasuna on May 6 and the Champions League home leg against Manchester City three days later, as well as Saturday’s home La Liga game against Almeria and next Tuesday’s visit to Real Sociedad.

20230428-230602