SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Injured Luka Modric likely to miss Copa del Rey final, Champions League semis

NewsWire
0
2

Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric is likely to miss the Copa del Rey final and the first leg of their Champions League semifinal after suffering a muscle injury.

The 37-year-old had to limp out of his side’s 4-2 defeat in Girona on Tuesday with an evident problem and following tests, the Real Madrid website posted a statement on Friday, a Xinhua report said.

“Following tests carried out on Luka Modric by the Real Madrid Medical Services, an injury to the back of his left thigh has been diagnosed. His progress will be monitored.”

Although the statement did not give a return date, any muscle injury needs at least a fortnight to recover from and that means Modric will almost certainly miss the Cup final against Osasuna on May 6 and the Champions League home leg against Manchester City three days later, as well as Saturday’s home La Liga game against Almeria and next Tuesday’s visit to Real Sociedad.

20230428-230602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spanish press highlight damage to economy after Barca’s Champions League flop

    ARA FC defeat YWC 4-3, qualify for IWL 2022

    I-League: Arrows stun Mohammedan SC, win 1-0

    Barcelona without Messi beat Juventus in friendly