Injured Mehidy Hasan ruled out of 1st Test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan was on Monday ruled out of the opening match of the two-game Test series against Sri Lanka due to a finger injury.

It has been learnt that the chances of Mehidy playing the second Test are also slim.

“He (Mehidy) is definitely ruled out from the opening Test due to a hairline injury while he is also doubtful for the second Test,” Habibul Bashar, a member of the national selection panel, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Mehidy, who was representing Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League, hurt his index finger while completing a catch of Tamim Iqbal during their match against Prime Bank Cricketers Club at the BKSP on April 24.

The Sri Lankan team will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8 for a two-match series, which is a part of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship.The touring team will have a two-day practice game at the BKSP on 10-11.

As per BCB officials, they have changed the venue of the practice game from Chattogram to Dhaka as per the request of the visitors.

