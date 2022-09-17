SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Injured Navdeep Saini ruled out of Duleep Trophy: Report

Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been injured and is ruled out of the Duleep Trophy, currently underway in Tamil Nadu.

Saini has had hamstring issues and had to be pulled out of bowling from North Zone’s game against South Zone in Salem.

In South Zone’s first innings, the pacer bowled only 11.2 overs (1/58) before suffering the injury. However, he batted in the team’s first innings (made four runs). In the second innings, Saina did not bowl and is likely to be reported to the NCA, a Cricbuzz report said.

The 29-year-old recently had a great time with red-ball cricket in England, representing Kent in division one of the County Championships. He was in red-hot form as he sizzled with a fifer against Warwickshire on his debut for Kent. Overall, he had picked up seven wickets (5/72 and 2/39) in Kent’s 177-run win over Warwickshire.

Saini also bagged four wickets against Lancashire, however, Kent lost the match by 184 runs.

