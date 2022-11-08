INDIASPORTS

Injured Nitesh Yadav aims to return at Wushu State Championship

NewsWire
0
0

After suffering an unfortunate injury seven months back, India’s Wushu player Nitesh Yadav is all set to return in action at the Wushu State Championship, scheduled for March 2023.

Speaking about his comeback Nitesh said, “I’ll be back on the mat in three months’ time. I’m totally looking forward to it. I am scheduled to participate in the Wushu State Championship in March 2023 and that will be my first tournament after the injury. I’m fully focussed towards making a grand comeback in that tournament.”

Nitesh is currently in rehab, working with his doctor Dr. Arvind Yadav. Nitesh is also working with his strength and conditioning coach to get back to full fitness very soon.

Besides working on his recovery and fitness, Nitesh is training with national level Wushu players and also aiming his comeback in Matrix Fight Night (MFN).

20221108-184403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Election for Goa’s 186 panchayats on August 10

    Flu on the rise among children in TN

    ‘Rag Rag Mein Ganga’ season two launched

    Cong deliberating on new in-charge, state president in Gujarat