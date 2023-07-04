England batter Ollie Pope was on Tuesday ruled out of the rest of the Men’s Ashes 2023 Test series due to a shoulder injury.

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Pope dislocated his right shoulder during the second Test last week and he will require surgery.

“Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery. He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation,” the ECB said in a statement.

Pope sustained the while fielding on Day 1 of the second Test at Lord’s. He made a diving stop to a shot played by Marnus Labuschagne off Josh Tongue in the 28th over and was seen clutching his shoulder immediately.

The batter went off and did not field for the rest of the innings. However, he came out to bat in both innings, scoring 42 and 3.

The 25-year old came out to field in Australia’s second innings but seemed to be struggling as he threw the ball underarm from mid-off. He then tried to make a sliding stop to a shot played by Usman Khawaja off Ollie Robinson but appeared to have aggravated his shoulder injury as he left the field again.

England have not named any replacement for Pope for the third Test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday. In his absence, Dan Lawrence, who plays for Essex, is likely to slot in.

