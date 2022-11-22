An injured mottled wood owl was rescued by forest department officials in Sarojini Nagar area and handed over to the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden for treatment.

The forest department was informed of the injured bird by city police.

A team, led by Shaukat Ullah Khan range forest officer of the Sarojini Nagar range, rescued the bird.

After rescuing the bird, the forest department team handed it over to the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden for treatment.

The bird was examined by Dr Utkarsh Shukla and Dr Vijendra, both veterinarians at the zoo.

Notably, the mottled wood owl is endemic to India. Due to its healthy population, the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) has listed this particular owl species as “least concern”. It is a common species of large owl found in India.

